Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,276 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.53.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

