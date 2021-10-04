Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,886 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of MFA Financial worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MFA Financial by 47.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

