Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 894 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

GPI opened at $188.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

