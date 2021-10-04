MixMarvel Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.57 or 0.08721724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00282192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00114976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

