Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and demand for repair & remodeling activities have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. However, supply-chain related challenges and rising raw material costs are concerning.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $179.56. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

