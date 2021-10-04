Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $207.99

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.99 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 208.60 ($2.73), with a volume of 259882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

