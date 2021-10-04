Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $315.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.90 million and the lowest is $314.91 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $20.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.11. 7,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,634. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $521.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

