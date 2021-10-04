Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MNPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 67,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,034. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

