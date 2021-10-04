Moonriver Price Tops $327.20 (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $327.20 or 0.00664496 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $611.52 million and $21.31 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

