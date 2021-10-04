Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $153.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.95% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $242.67 on Monday. Saia has a 1 year low of $125.51 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day moving average is $228.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Saia by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Saia by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.