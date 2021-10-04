Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin Sells 5,112 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. 735,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,341. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.