Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.46. 1,825,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 71.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 191.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
