Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.46. 1,825,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 71.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 191.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

