Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,669 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

