National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Health Investors by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 4,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

