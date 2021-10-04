National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.14 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.