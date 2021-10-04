Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 10,843 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

