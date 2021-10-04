Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 128.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 210,918 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

