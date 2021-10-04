Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

