Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $406.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.57 and its 200 day moving average is $489.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

