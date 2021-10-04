Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

