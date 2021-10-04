Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

