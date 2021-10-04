Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,613 shares of company stock worth $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

