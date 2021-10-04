Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

