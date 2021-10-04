Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

