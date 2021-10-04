NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.05

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 4330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

