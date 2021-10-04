Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.98

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 3277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $12,027,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

