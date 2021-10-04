NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. NCR has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.