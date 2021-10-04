Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.77 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $376.40 million and approximately $27.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,695.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.73 or 0.06991722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00347934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.63 or 0.01150272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00108577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00534468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.05 or 0.00457171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00297197 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,912,816,011 coins and its circulating supply is 28,072,368,049 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

