Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 355,700 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock worth $772,655 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Net Element alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net Element by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETE traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,803. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Net Element has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.