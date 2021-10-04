Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 355,700 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock worth $772,655 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net Element by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Net Element Company Profile
Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.
