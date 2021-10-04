NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up to $90.58

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.58, but opened at $92.99. NetApp shares last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 3,530 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

