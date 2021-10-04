NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $15.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $13.81 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $9.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $56.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $61.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 2,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $956.70 million and a PE ratio of -2,416.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

