Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter.

NBO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

