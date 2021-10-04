Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 29th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.89 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

