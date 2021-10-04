Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 38%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s stock price rose 38% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 516,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 370,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

NCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

