New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 102,461 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,461 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 993,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,985,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,419 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

