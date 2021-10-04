New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $127.77. 174,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,574. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

