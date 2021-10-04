New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,710. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

