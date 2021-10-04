New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.04. 166,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

