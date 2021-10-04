New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,776,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 505.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.