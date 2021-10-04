Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.02. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

