Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in September

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.1 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$0.99 during midday trading on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

