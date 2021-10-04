Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys Shares of 30,000 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.63 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.