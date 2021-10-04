NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,717,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 89,386 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.93% of NIKE worth $2,273,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $146.29. 200,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.