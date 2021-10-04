Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 1,632 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.