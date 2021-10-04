Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

