Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTTYY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.