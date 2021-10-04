NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $88.62 on Monday, reaching $2,642.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,784.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,495.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

