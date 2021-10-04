NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded down $5.91 on Monday, hitting $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,931. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

