NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $11.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.72. 316,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,083. The company has a market capitalization of $296.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

