NorthRock Partners LLC Has $12.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.30. 95,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

